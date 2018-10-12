A Columbia organization plans to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of bellies will be filled this Thanksgiving season because of a non-for-profit organization in Columbia.

Judy Hubbard and Glenn Cobbins Sr. run Destiny of H.O.P.E and are in the midst of planning their sixteenth turkey dinner for former veterans and people in need. The dinner will take place at The Imani Mission Center and Hubbard said it has been a journey to see the dinner grow over the years.

"We didn't even have a countertop to serve on," Hubbard said. "We had an old door we served on and served about 150 people and then it just kept growing."

This year Cobbins and Hubbard expect about 750 people to attend the dinner. Several donations are made from retailers, churches and Central Missouri Food Bank. Hubbard said volunteers from Fairview Community of Christ offer to cook the turkeys.

"We alos have people make the dressings," Hubbard said. "It's just a lot of fun."

She said it a special time of year and looking at the people who receive the annual dinner helps keep perspective.

"We have people, like veterans that are disabled, that come to the dinner and they are very appreciative," Hubbard said. "I think that's what keep us going, there are people who don't have a way to have a holiday meal, it's a real sense of community."

Hubbard said she and Cobbins are grateful for the continuous volunteers to make the dinner a reality.

"I'll have people call me four months before the dinner, just seeing what they can do to help," Hubbard said. "Every role is really important."

The dinner will take place at the Imani Mission Center from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, November 22.