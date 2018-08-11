A Cultured BBQ

What made it unique was the nearly one hundred Asians in attendance. The MU Asian affairs center hosted a 4th of July barbeque at Stephens Park Lake.

Some of the attendees arrived in the U.S. a few years ago -- some just a few days ago. It was a chance to make new friends and learn new games.

Christine Hwang says she knows American history and she's seen fireworks on TV.

What threw her was the food.

"We Koreans eat very healthy. A lot of rice and wheat and crops. They don't like to eat much meat and barbeque. So for them the food is kind of a big culture shock," said Hwang.

Christine is from Korea and said national holidays there are typically celebrated with small family gatherings.