A Decorated Week for MVC

MARSHALL, MO - Two Missouri Valley College men's soccer players, a member of the women's volleyball team, and a women's cross country runner all earned Heart of America Athletic Conference Awards for their efforts last week.

The men's soccer team swept the weekly awards as Junior Forward Declan Price (Coventry, England) was named Offensive Player of the Week and Junior Keeper Josh Wells (Kent, England) was named Defensive Player of the Week. Price led the Vikings to a 3-0 record in their matches last week by registering one goal and three assists. Price is now tied atop the conference with six assists on the season. Wells meanwhile helped MVC preserve two shutouts, and was scored on just once in 270 minutes of action last week. The Vikings defeated Benedictine 3-1 on Oct. 15, Missouri Baptist University 3-0 Oct. 16, and Graceland University 1-0 Oct. 20. Both Price and Wells picked up their first weekly conference honors.

Receiving Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week was Senior Rachel Gonzalez (Slater, Mo.) for her performance Oct. 20 at the Graceland Yellow Jacket Classic in Lamoni, Iowa. Gonzalez finished third overall in the 5,000 meter race in a time of 20:26. She paced a Lady Viking team that finished second at the event. This is the second week in a row that a Lady Viking has won this award, as Junior Amanda Buhr (Jefferson City, Mo.) was selected last week.

Also, Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet (Rosewell, N.M.) has earned her third Setter of the Week award for her performance at the Haskell Quad over the weekend in Lawrence, Kan. Sweet helped to lead the Lady Vikings to a perfect 3-0 record at the competition by averaging 10.3 assists and 2.8 digs per set. Sweet also produced 12 blocks and two service aces as the Lady Vikings improve to 13-11 on the season. Sweet received Setter of the Week honors this season during the week of Sept. 3 and Sept. 24.