A Different Kind of Rock Show Returns to Boone County

BOONE COUNTY- The sixth annual Central Missouri Gem & Mineral Show & Sale continued Saturday at the Central Missouri Events Center in the midst of Mothers Day Weekend.

Hosted by the Central Missouri Rock and Lapidary Club, the event featured at least 30 vendors from around the country selling everything rock-related from crystal clusters to rare stones to jewelry fashioned from rocks not usually found in jewerly stores.

Longtime rock collector and club member Larry Power said the show, while primarily a sales event, also had educational potential.

"It (the show) can educate people as to what kind of beautiful rocks there is. All over the United States and other countries, the rocks are here. Madagascar, Brazil, different parts of the country people never see, around here is a rock. But they're already polished, they're nice to look at and a person can just come and look at 'em and get involved," Power said.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find out more about the Rock and Lapidary Club and the show, click here.