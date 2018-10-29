A disappointing season ends in disappointing fashion for Mizzou soccer

The Missouri soccer team failed to reach the second round of the SEC tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Orange Beach, AL - After a season of competitive games, but heartbreaking losses, the Missouri soccer team finished its season Sunday in fitting fashion. Mizzou fell to LSU in the first round of the SEC tournament 3-2 in double overtime after a penalty kick golden goal in the 104th minute sent LSU through to the second round.

Freshman forward Julissa Cisneros was fantastic for Missouri. She netted two goals, the second of which coming on an 85th minute penalty kick that sent the match into overtime. She displayed why she was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team and why Mizzou fans should be excited about the future. Cisneros’ two goals gave her five for the season, the most by a Tiger this season.

The Mizzou soccer team finishes the season with a 6-11-2 overall record and a 3-6-1 record in the SEC. Neither record was an improvement over last season, but the Tigers were competitive in most of their losses. Nine of Missouri’s 11 losses were by one goal, and seven of their 19 matches went into overtime. The Tigers managed to win just one of those seven overtime contests, however, which is a big reason why their season is over sooner than they had hoped.