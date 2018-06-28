A Fatality at Missouri Labadie Energy Center

ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, Dec. 20, an accidental fatality occurred at the Ameren Missouri Labadie Energy Center this morning in St. Louis.

While working on a platform approximately 85 feet high and performing maintenance on one of Labadie's boilers, the employee, who served as a certified repairman, experienced a significant fall and injuries.

Members of the Labadie team responded immediately to the accident and the employee was transported to a hospital in Washington, Missouri for treatment. The employee died from injuries a short while later.

A thorough investigation is currently underway.