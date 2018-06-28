A Friendlier Ameren

Even though you can't see it, or hear it, the lake is changing.

It begins with a new 40 year license signed by Ameren UE to operate Bagnell Dam. Communication is better this time around.

"All the various stakeholders in the lake area had an opportunity to talk to the company and negotiate the license terms in advance of Ameren actually forming an application to send into the federal agency," Denise Brown of the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Changing water levels can have an effect on many resources here. Some of those include aquatic habitats, recreation, wetlands, and shoreline. Along with maintaining shorelines, the new license will better protect fish by building and maintaining hatcheries, increasing oxygen levels in the water, and putting up a net to keep fish from swimming into the dam.

Remember, the dam was built to generate electricity in the first place.

"We've struck a nice balance between the company's ability to meet its energy needs," Brown said.

A nice balance that begins with a good neighbor.