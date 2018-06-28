A Gust of New Energy

In August, the wind farm will begin to build three, 2.1 megawatt wind turbines near King City northwest of Columbia.

By the end of 2007, renewable energy sources will generate 2% of Columbia's electricity, with a goal of 15% by 2022. That's just one step in Columbia's Clean Energy Plan.

"This will be very important for Columbia to reduce the amount of energy we get from coal. There's substantial pollution and costs that are associated with coal," said Chris Hayday, Clean Energy supporter. "So by using wind energy sources, we help mediate these costs, and bring in less pollution."

City officials said using wind energy won't affect residents' electricity bills, because wind is only 1-2% of the energy Columbia buys.