A.J. Pierzynski will replace injured Yadier Molina in NLCS game 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A.J. Pierzynski will start at catcher in place of the injured Yadier Molina for the St. Louis Cardinals in the third game of the NL Championship Series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Molina had started the past 83 postseason games for the Cardinals, since current manager Mike Matheny was behind the plate for Game 3 of the 2004 World Series against Boston.

Molina strained his left oblique in St. Louis' win in Game 2 of the series and was replaced by Tony Cruz. Pierzynski is getting the nod despite not being on the division series roster.

However, Pierzynski has experience catching Game 3 starter John Lackey when the two were teammates in Boston.