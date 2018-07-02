A Lesson in Driving

On Tuesday, a group of Columbia seniors learned little things make a big difference out on the road.

"If a senior is in a very minor accident, that a younger person may walk away from, they are actually at risk for some pretty severe disabling injury. Therefore, their use of seatbelts is extremely important," organizer Elin Schold-Davis said.

The CarFit program teaches seniors to use seat belts, and to adjust to their vehicles. Volunteers go through a checklist with each driver. Safety belts, turn signals, and seat adjustment are on the checklist.

Even though they have been behind the wheel for several years, these drivers welcomed the check-up.

"A lot of people don't ever take a test, don't have to renew their license and everything, and you've been driving all this time, so they think they don't have to find out if they're driving ok," senior driver Kathleen Shreves said.

This was the first CarFit event in Columbia. Volunteers hope to have another workshop during the summer.