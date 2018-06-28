A Lesson In Virtual Reality

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is working hard to make sure Missouri's first virtual school registration is as easy as possible. Starting this year, all Missouri students in grades K-12 attending public, private or home school can apply to take online classes in art, foreign languages, calculus and other subjects.

"The whole thing is around flexibility that's what virtual education offers. Some kids don't do well in flexibility. And that's what I'm saying regarding that it's not for every kid," said Curt Fuchs, the Director of the virtual school.

The state pays for 2,500 students, but there are thousands more spots available. To give students around the state an equal chance, the state will give the paid places based on the percentage of students applying in each of nine regions. Jule Schelich is the Guidance Director at West Junior High in Columbia. She's cautiously optimistic about Missouri's virtual school.

"I think until we work through the entire first year of the program we're not really going to know the pros and cons and what we need to do differently the next year," Schelich said.

Students and parents interested in the program can apply and hope they are drafted. This first round of registration for the Missouri Virtual Instruction Program works like a computerized draft. Students who sign up between now and May 29 go into a pool. Based on regions, a certain number of students will get spots paid for by the state.