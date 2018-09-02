A Little Bit of Everything

Rebekah Spencer can do it all. She can hit, field, and pitch. You could say she's the perfect player. Earlier this year, she threw a perfect game.

"All my pitches were working, all the balls had good movement. It just worked," she said.

I knew early she was going to have a shot at it, that doesn't happen every game.

"It was one of those nights when everything was working for her," Jerry Schoppenhorst, North Callaway statistician.

Spencer has also been perfect at the plate. Earlier this year she went 5-for-5 against New Bloomfield and hit for the cycle.

"That was pretty cool. I was excited. I didn't know I did it until after the game," Spencer added.

"I brought the book over and told them to check this out. She had a dandy night," Schoppenhorst said.

The soft-spoken slugger lets her actions lead louder than her words.

"She's fairly quiet for the most part on the field, more of a silent leader. But I think they look to her. If the ball needs to be hit somewhere, I think they feel the same way that the coaching staff does--we'd like it to go to her," said Michelle Schaper, North Callaway coach.

"I think that for her there's more to come. I think it happened to the right person, but at the same time I don't think it's anything less than what she expected, or what anybody else expects from her," she added.

"If she keeps on working like she does during the summer, no telling how far she can go," Schoppenhorst said.

And there's no telling how far North Callaway can go in the state tournament.

The Lady Thunderbirds take on Bowling Green at 5:00 Wednesday evening in the first round of the state tournament at Fulton High School.