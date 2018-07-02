A Local Artist Using Talent for a Cause

Columbia - it's art versus oil and art thinks it has a fighting chance. columbia artist paul jackson is selling reprints of his painting to help wildlife harmed by the bp oil spill. proceeds will go to the wildlife rehabilitation and nature preservation society.

Now more than a hundred other artists world wide have joined the cause.

Jackson has raised six thousand dollars since May.

The artwork is reprinted on items like t-shirts, coffee mugs, skateboards and mouse pads.