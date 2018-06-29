A local farmers market has a new name

COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market changed its name this season.

The market was originally called the North Village Farmers and Artisans Market when the North Village Art District sponsored it.

Interim Manager Roy Hartley said, "they decided they weren't going to sponsor a market anymore, so some of the vendors who had been showing up at the market every year decided to get together and form a market."

Hartly said the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market is the only market available in downtown Columbia on Sundays.

Artist Denny Buckler has brought his wooden crafts to the fair for the last three years.

"We like to work with local woods whenever possible. It seems people are always interested finding an object made out of a local Missouri wood," Buckler said.

Buckler's favorite item to make is wooden bowls.

The market is every Sunday until the end of October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.