A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site

1 month 4 days 10 hours ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
By: Bryce Marlin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia.

Job Point’s Youth Build program provides men and women between the ages of 17-24 with experience and education while working on a construction site.

These students are also members of a low-income family as well. Of the 10 members of the program, many have been subjected to difficulties throughout their life.

In the past the Youth Build has consisted of students who have dealt with an array of troublesome problems like incarcerated parents, homelessness, crime convictions and dropping out of high school.

Now, students have spent several months at 105 Lynn St. building the home from ground-up. Current student Noah Johnson said he’s excited to see the finished product.

“I know when I drive by and see that I did this, it’s going to be like I can do anything,” Johnson said. “I just built a whole house for people who need a helping hand. I can’t even explain it, it’s going to be great.”

Under his wide-brimmed hat that shades his sunburnt face, is the man who has played an important role in teaching his students their true potential.

“We got a good instructor Mr. C,” Johnson said. “He’s always around to help us when we need it.”

John Cokendolpher has dedicated a great portion of his time instructing his students to not only learn how to build a home, but to rebuild their lives.

Cokendolpher said he has worked with youth people at risk in the past, and has been in the construction field for many years. He jumped at the opportunity to tie both together as an instructor at Job Point.

“Here’s an opportunity to work with them, to help them try to get their life on track as well as give them an opportunity to get into construction,” Cokendolpher said.

Cokendolpher has taught his students how to build nearly everything in the home. They have constructed the kitchen, bathrooms, laid concrete, framing, flooring, and will eventually work on landscaping, all while working together as a team.

“I like learning new stuff, that's what keeps my hunger going” Johnson said. “I come out here and I didn’t do any of this before, but when I move on I’m going to have all this experience in my head.”

The students receive hands on experience on the site, but they split time learning the basics in the classroom at Job Point's facility as well. The program also allows students to work towards earning their High School Equivilancy Test diploma (HiSET), formerly called the GED.

“The idea is to get them out of poverty, or to keep them out of poverty and give them something to work with,” Cokendolpher said.

Everyday presents something new for Cokendolpher, but he said the opportunity to incorporate life lesson each day that keeps him going.

“I want to help them focus and think about what a career is, what a family is, what it means to be a part of the community,” Cokendolpher said. “If we can clarify that I think we’ve come a long way."

For Cokendolpher, it’s seeing first hand his students develop as not only workers, but people, that makes his job rewarding.

“Seeing changes in them from when a person comes into the program until they leave the program, and you begin to see attitudes and work ethic change, that’s worth it,” Cokendolpher said.

His goal for his students is that they apply what they have learned at Job Point later in their life, regardless of whether or not they pursue a career in construction.

“My hope is that all the students have a greater appreciation for work and what it takes to do well as an employee, and contribute to society, and just be a good person,” Cokendolpher said. “I want that to happen.” 

The home is expected to be completed within the next few months, and it will then be sold to a low-income family.

Moving forward, the Youth Build crew will break ground on the next site for a home right around the corner on Oak St.

"After this, I want to move forward and go to the next one, the next job site and get ready to build us a new one," Johnson said.

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°
6pm 87°