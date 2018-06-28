A Look at Budget Cuts by Missouri's Governor

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced numerous budget vetoes and spending restrictions Tuesday. Nixon said he may lift some spending restrictions if legislators sustain his vetoes of separate bills granting tax breaks to various entities. Legislators could override line-item budget vetoes by a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber. Here is a look at some of Nixon's significant budget reductions involving general state revenues:

EDUCATION

- $115 million in basic aid and transportation expenses for public K-12 school districts. Restricted.

- $43 million in performance-based funding for higher education institutions. Restricted.

- $18 million for scholarships through Access Missouri, Bright Flight and A-Plus programs. Restricted.

- $17 million to expand child care subsidies for low-income families. Restricted

- $4 million for school safety grants. Vetoed.

- $3 million for grants to preschool programs. Restricted.

HEALTH CARE

- $43 million for payment rate increases to health care providers. Vetoed.

- $24 million for Medicaid payments to hospitals. Restricted.

- $18 million to restore dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients. Restricted.

- $10 million for a medical school partnership between the University of Missouri-Columbia and Springfield hospitals. Restricted.

- $7 million to restore therapy services for adult Medicaid recipients. Restricted.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

- $18 million for the Missouri Technology Investment Fund. Restricted.

- $13 million to expand job training through the Missouri Works Job Development Fund. Vetoed.

- $5 million to help host the Republican National Convention in Kansas City. Restricted.

- $4 million for increased tourism promotion. Restricted.

BUILDINGS

- $120 million for maintenance and repairs at state facilities. Restricted.

- $46 million for repairs and renovations at the Missouri Capitol. Restricted.

- $38 million to expand state office space through construction and renovation projects. Restricted.

- $10 million for the College of Business Administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Restricted.

- $10 million for an Applied Learning Center at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Restricted.

- $7 million for the Free Enterprise Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Restricted.

- $6 million to renovate a Jefferson City hospital for use as a state building. Vetoed.