A Look at National Election Numbers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tuesday's election could re-shape the nation's political outlook. The numbers to keep in mind are 39 and 10. Republicans need 39 House seats to get a majority which analysts say they will get. And in the Senate, they need a net gain of 10 seats to have a majority.

So how do Democrats avoid losing the Senate or how do Republicans get control? If Republicans win all the races that most polls say they're likely to win and Democrats win all the races that polls say they're likely to win, that leaves 7 races across the US. Republicans would need to win 6 of these 7. Those races are in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, California, West Virginia, Washington, and Nevada.

A recent Gallup shows the Republican candidate in the lead in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Illinois and the Democratic candidate in the lead in California. That leaves West Virginia, Washington and Nevada -- Republicans must win two of the three to gain control of the Senate.

And in one of the most closely watched Senate races nationally, Republican Sharron Angle is ahead in most polls against Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Her lead is anywhere from 1 to 3 percentage points, but that's well within the margin of error. Angle's closing argument and ad is that Reid has failed to deliver the promised change so voters need to change. Reid's final argument was similar to one he's used all campaign, that Angle is too extreme and that she's a, "pathological liar."