A Look at Tuesday's Ballot Issues

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 6:22:00 AM CDT August 07, 2012 in Smart Decision
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's primary election ballot on Tuesday includes six statewide offices, numerous congressional races and a proposed constitutional amendment.

Among the races is a Republican U.S. Senate primary that has been closely contested. The campaigning has been less vigorous in many other primaries, such as state treasurer, that essentially have been decided.

Election officials estimate that one-quarter of Missouri's registered voters will cast ballots. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. SENATE

Democrat: Claire McCaskill
Republicans: Todd Akin, Jerry Beck, Sarah Steelman, John Brunner, Mark Memoly, Mark Patrick Lodes, Robert (Bob) Poole, Hector Maldonado
Race Overview: Few substantive policy differences separate Republican candidates Congressman Todd Akin, businessman John Brunner and former Missouri Treasurer Sarah Steelman. They each condemn the federal health care law and promise to cut taxes and spending. Instead, the three have highlighted their backgrounds and claimed to be the most reliably conservative. Akin is endorsed by former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, Steelman is backed by former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and Brunner is supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Brunner has spent more than $7.5 million of his own money during the campaign. Steelman also has used some of her own money, and is backed by an independent political committee.
In a campaign ad, Steelman mocked Brunner's St. Louis roots and a donation by his family's foundation to an animal organization. Brunner questioned the conservative bona fides of his opponents by pointing to Steelman's votes in the state Legislature and Akin's support for certain federal spending items. Akin asserts he is Missouri's most conservative member of Congress and his ads feature a testimonial from Huckabee.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill faces no opposition in the primary, and her campaign is running ads criticizing all three Republicans, including one that calls Akin "too conservative."

CONGRESS:

Though many districts feature contested primaries, few have grabbed as much attention as the 1st District, where incumbent William Lacy Clay Jr. will face 3rd District Rep. Russ Carnahan. The unusual battle came about after Missouri's Legislature was faced with reducing the state's nine congressional districts to eight following the 2010 Census. The cut came in heavily-Democratic St. Louis, and Carnahan's former 3rd District was wiped off the map -- forcing Tuesday's showdown.

GOVERNOR

Democrats: Jay Nixon, Clay Thunderhawk, William Campbell
Republicans: John Weiler, Dave Spence, Bill Randles, Fred Sauer
Race Overview: Several Republicans, largely unknown until launching their candidacies, have tapped their own finances, but the winner may face an uphill battle in November against a Democratic incumbent who also served in the state Senate and won four terms as attorney

general.
The Republicans have focused on the economy and called for making Missouri a "right to work" state, in which union dues cannot be collected as a condition of employment. Businessman Dave Spence promises to create jobs and limit liability lawsuits. Attorney Bill Randles wants to strip state agencies of their authority to make new administrative rules and replace state income taxes with an expanded sales tax. Anti-abortion activist and businessman Fred Sauer also calls for reinstating campaign finance limits.
Gov. Jay Nixon has pointed to how he managed Missouri's finances with regular reminders about the state's credit rating and that taxes have not been increased. He faces nominal opposition in the primary.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrats: Susan Montee, Dennis Weisenburger, Fred Kratky, Becky Plattner, Judy Baker, Sara Lampe, Jackie Townes McGee, Bill Haas
Republicans: Charles Kullmann, Brad Lager, Peter Kinder, Mike Carter
Race Overview: The Republican campaign between Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and state Sen. Brad Lager has been the most personally combative, while a crowded field of Democrats has received little attention.

Kinder decided last year to skip an expected gubernatorial campaign and is running for a third term. The decision came after he personally reimbursed the state more than $54,000 for lodging expenses for hundreds of nights in St. Louis hotels. He also has acknowledged frequenting an Illinois strip club in the 1990s. Both issues have appeared in campaign ads.
Lager is accused of obscuring his professional background, and a Kinder ad suggests Lager personally profited from the health overhaul through his job at a health care technology company.
Lager says the private sector generally is better than government programs and that the state needs new leadership. Kinder argues his office operates under-budget and points to his efforts to block the federal health care law.
The eight Democrats in the race include the former state auditor, five current or former state lawmakers, a Conservation Commission member and a school board member.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrats: Jason Kander and MD Rabbi Alam
Republicans: Scott Rupp, Shane Schoeller, Bill Stouffer
Race Overview: Three Republicans support a requirement that voters show a photo ID at the polls, arguing it would help combat potential fraud. Sen. Bill Stouffer and Rep. Shane Schoeller have sponsored recent legislation to implement the requirement, and Sen. Scott Rupp also proposes to implement technology, such as electronic poll books.
Democratic Rep. Jason Kander announced his candidacy minutes after Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan announced she would not seek a third term.

TREASURER

Democrat: Clint Zweifel
Republican: Cole McNary
Race Overview: The contest essentially has been decided. Treasurer Clint Zweifel is seeking a second and final term, and state Rep. Cole McNary, a Republican from St. Louis County, is the challenger.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat: Chris Koster
Republicans: Ed Martin and Adam Warren
Race Overview: Ed Martin, the former chief of staff to Republican Gov. Matt Blunt, has adopted a general election posture since stepping away from a congressional bid. Martin has criticized Attorney General Chris Koster and sought to link him to President Barack Obama. Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren is the other Republican candidate.
Four years ago, Koster emerged from a Democratic primary with three main candidates. He faces no opposition Tuesday.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

The measure would expand an existing section of the Missouri Constitution to state that people can pray in public if they do not disturb the peace, and that a prayer is allowed before government meetings. It would state that students cannot be compelled to participate in school assignments or educational presentations violating their religious beliefs.
Supporters contend it reinforces the right to pray and protects students. Opponents argue the measure could cause confusion over what is allowed and is likely to trigger lawsuits.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°