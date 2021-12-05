COLUMBIA — An MU professor who has been behind the wheel for biodiesel research in Missouri and across the nation for three decades is retiring.
Leon Schumacher, a professor of agricultural engineering, had the idea of being the first in the nation to put biodiesel in a truck for use on a highway.
Biodiesel is a fuel produced from crops such as corn or soybeans. Biodiesel produces, on average, 78% less emissions than regular diesel according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Schumacher said the likelihood of modifying all engines to take in biodiesel is slim and impractical.
"A hybrid model, really seems to me, to be the logic to moving forward."
With other innovations in the last 30 years, such as in the world of electric cars, Schumacher thinks the answer to cost and environmental concerns over energy and fuel usage is a combination of biofuels and electricity.
"There's some people that would like to just say, 'Let's make it all electric.' And we have to understand that right now we are at a time where all of our electric resources are sometimes tapped pretty hard," Schumacher said. "We had that, last winter, some folks in Texas, who were without power for a period of time."
According to Schumacher, most vehicles have a typical lifespan of around 20 years, with the majority taking in gasoline rather than biofuels. A change in manufacturing practices would have to happen sooner than later to encourage more everyday use of biofuels.
"There's going to come a time, where we feel this is a good fit," he said. "Unless we do the research now, we won't be ready for that time."