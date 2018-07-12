A Love Haith Relationship

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri introduced new men's basketball head coach Frank Haith during Tuesday's press conference held at the Clinton Club in Mizzou Arena. Haith stepped down from his head coaching job at the University of Miami where he coached for the past seven years.

Haith is excited about the new coaching position and looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. MU's Athletics Director Mike Alden thinks that Mizzou's fanbase will be very responsive to the school's decision in a positive way.

Before Coach Haith met with the media, he met with his players. Upcoming senior Kim English told Haith that the team is looking to win a National Championship. The group includes 7 seniors and most of them have played in three straight NCAA Tournaments.

Haith plans to keep Mizzou's basketball program rolling and hopes to work hard at taking the team to competing at the next level. All it will take from the public is a little, "Faith in Haith."