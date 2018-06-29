A Matter of Heart

Dr. Michael Hill has plenty of experience with the heart. Cardiovascular research took him to places like Australia, Texas A&M and a little more than a year ago the heart of his work became MU's Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center.

"Because MU has a commitment to cardiovascular research and had recently attracted a number of my colleagues that I had been working with through collaboration for approximately 20 years. So, it's provided an ideal environment for me to come and do my work," said Dr. Michael Hill of the Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center.

Dr. Hill said he and his fellow scientists are working to understand how our heart works, and also why it doesn't.

"A lot of what we do is...find out small pieces of a very large puzzle, and then piecing it all together,"

At The Dalton Center researchers study exercise, the central nervous system and many other factors that can play a role in heart health. They hope to pass their findings on to help develop therapies and new drugs.

Doctors, MU faculty and students are welcome to take part in the 14th Annual Cardiovascular Day being held Monday morning at the Reynolds Alumni Center on the MU campus.