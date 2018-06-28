A Memorial Splash

Diego Brown is just one person who loves to cool off.

"My favorite thing to do when I come out here is to go off the diving board over there. I just like to show off," he said.

This Memorial Day is no different.

"It's a nice place to cool off and if you're bored and everything and it's hot outside, you might as well go to a pool," Brown said.

The Oakland Aquatics Center is the only outdoor public pool in Columbia to open over the Memorial Day weekend.

To say it was a little crowded might be an understatement.

"This is a pretty heavy day for us," Columbia Aquatic Specialist Laura Ursprung said.

During the off-season, the pool made several changes to adapt to the large crowds.

As part of the Winter renovations to the facility, the concession stand was remodeled to add new countertops as well as to get rid of excess counters and cabinet space. Another change was the addition of a family dressing room. Pool officials hope these changes will help make the center more family friendly.

"I think it will be nice because there's so many families that come out here, to have a family dressing room, to be able to go somewhere to change everybody at the same time and not feel bad about somebody going in the wrong bathroom," parent Deanna Powers said.

Despite the crowds, the excitement of pool season is worth it for many.

"It's hard to explain since you've been lifeguarding since you were fifteen. Summer means something to you that other seasons don't." Ursprung said.

The rest of Columbia's outdoor pools are set to open by June 8th. For a schedule of pool openings, just click on the links on this page.