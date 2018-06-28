A Million Miles to Sobriety

Chris Guenzler's 27 year railroad journey ended around 10 a.m. on April 27. When Guenzler arrived at the Amtrak station in La Plata, he finished traveling one million miles by train and setting a record for both the town and the country.

It is an interesting milestone, but one that is part of a sober goal. Guenzler stopped drinking in 1995, and riding trains became a way to keep alcohol out of his life.

"I see myself as an inspiration basically from the fact that I've remained sober because that story is linked all over the world on the Internet, but I also see myself as an inspiration to train riders everywhere," said Guenzler.

"He lists right on his website how many days he's been sober, so, he's quite an inspiration, and he's only 49 years old, and he's traveled a million miles," said Carl Morrison, Guenzler's friend.

Although Guenzler has reached his goal, he has no plans to stop riding trains.

"If someone wants to help sponsor me to go Europe of something, I wouldn't say no to it, but I'd like to go to Australia and ride trains there. Seems like a fascinating place to go and South Africa, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera," said Guenzler.

To mark the event, a hill in La Plata will be known as 'The Chris Guenzler Million Mile Lookout Point.'