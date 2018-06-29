A Missouri Refuge Set Aside for Disabled Veterans

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - A 125-acre tract of land in southeast Missouri is set aside as a haven in the wilderness for a very specific group - disabled veterans.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that since Tom Love and Alan Hedrick turned over the land near Bloomfield in Stoddard County to an American Legion post nearly two years ago, nearly 100 veterans have utilized the opportunity.

The property is called Gobbler Ridge Farms. It includes a rustic cabin that has been retrofitted with wider doorways, assist rails, wheelchair ramps and other improvements. The land also includes an elevated, heated blind for disabled vets to hunt or photograph wildlife. A picnic area is in the works.