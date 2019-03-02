A never-before released Dr. Seuss book is coming out this fall

By: Michelle Lou and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

 (CNN) -- Children will soon be cheering yea and neigh.

A new Dr. Seuss book, titled "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," is hitting the shelves 28 years after the acclaimed author died.

The book, which comes out in September, celebrates art and "how we all see the world in different ways," publisher Random House said in a statement Thursday.

Young readers will join a friendly horse on a guided tour of an art museum. The book will feature reproductions of famous horse artwork by Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and other artists, Random House said.

Fans of Seuss' previous works will be delighted to see some of their favorite characters again. Some of the classic Dr. Seuss characters, including the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, and Horton the Elephant, also make cameos in the book.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodore Seuss Geisel, died in 1991 at age 87 after writing and illustrating dozens of playful children's books, including "Green Eggs and Ham" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

The manuscript for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum" was discovered in the late author's La Jolla, California, home 21 years after his death. Using Geisel's original sketches and taking inspiration from his past work, Australian illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the unfinished artwork.

"We're so excited to have 'Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum' to share with readers, and to give them an inside look at how Ted thought about art, and how he viewed the world—which was with a creative eye, and a passionate belief in imagination," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

In 2015, the posthumous release of Dr. Seuss' "What Pet Should I Get?" became a #1 New York Times bestseller.

