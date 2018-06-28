A New Business District Could Cost Cosumers More

COLUMBIA - Cosumers could pay more for items like groceries and clothes soon.

The Red Oak Investment Company filed a petition to classify the Red Oak Shopping Center as a Transportation Development District which could raise taxes for shopping at the corner of Grindstone and Green Meadows Road. The district would be similar to the Columbia Mall and the area surrounding Bass Pro Shop.

If voters approve this petition, it could give the district's power to impose sales taxes. This proposed project in Columbia could cost tax payers more than $4 million. The project would create and improve pedestrian paths, intersections, street lights and more including the construction of environmental protection measures for the area.

A circuit court judge will need to hear the petition before the district can be formed.