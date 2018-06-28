A New Chapter

The Moog School in Columbia helps deaf kids get ready for the real world. On Wednesday, the school opened up a new facility on West Broadway.

Two of Michelle Dampf's four children were born deaf. The Moog school taught her older daughter Catherine to listen and speak.

"Her first word was apple. She was looking in a book and she said 'abbu,' and my husband was in the car and said, 'oh my gosh, she said her first word,'" Dampf said.

The Moog School used to share space with the Evangelistic Free Church. Now it's open on West Broadway. It costs $18,000 a year per child, and fundraising helped pay for the new location.

"Actually have classrooms that work. Have much more sound equipment that work for the kids and feel like we are professional. We really are an entity as far as a school," Director Judy Harper said.

The new location gives students more room to learn and play together. Michelle wants her younger daughter Ella to graduate from the Moog School. She said Catherine helps Ella because they share some of the same struggles. The Moog School reaches out to kids across Missouri, and teaches them the basics for everyday life.