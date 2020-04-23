A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors

NASHVILLE - Everyone is looking for some joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music By My side is an idea created by Diana Ladio that hopes to do just that by offering a space for musical videos to be shared, specifically to those in hospitals and senior care communities across the country who cannot have visitors.

Music By My Side has a website, a Facebook page and an Instagram profile where musicians can send videos of themselves playing.

"A lot of us musicians are feeling relatively helpless and if our gigs are canceled we would love to be doing anything to contribute," Ladio said.

She said there have been several positive responses coming in from health care workers about the effects videos are having on the patients

"We've gotten some great pictures and videos," she said. "One of the residents at Canterfield Assisted Living was a former concert pianist, and she plays along and it's just heartbreaking."

Edith Farms has been playing piano since she was four and is now 87 years old. She said music is her life.

"You don't want to keep music to yourself, if you're a true musician you want to share it, you want them to feel the same warmth and excitement that you do," she said. "We are quarantined so we can't see anybody, but we can share and listen to the music."

Susie Eskew, the Senior Life Enrichment Director for Canterfield in Tennessee, said music has made everyone more joyful during the pandemic.

"Music is at the heart of a lot of what we do here, we are in music city," she said. "With the world being so vast now, think of everyone that can benefit from that being away from their families or music in general that they miss."



Music By My Side is now in the hands of more than 1200 care facilities and nursing homes throughout the US.