A New Look Tiger Team

The Mizzou men's basketball has a different look from last year's team. Kalen grimes is off the team, and coach Mike Anderson sat both Darryl Butterfield and Stephon Hannah for last night's scrimmage. "Darryl Butterfield being one of those guys. He's suspended from competition," Anderson says. "[Not playing] Stephon Hannah is a coach's decision. I'm just not happy with some of the things he's done right now off the court. And that's team rules."

But for the first time in public view, Anderson looked for one thing. "You got practice players and you got game players. I wanna find the guys when the lights come on they take it up another notch."

Sophomore J.T. Tiller passed the game day test. "I always thought he was one of those kamikaze guys that leaves it all on the floor," Anderson says.

Tiller scored 24 points, second to only transfer DeMarre Carroll's 29, who had 11 rebounds. Coach Anderson likes the frontcourt combo of Carroll and Marshall Brown. "They can compliment each other. I think with the quickness and athletic ability hopefully can be an advantage. You saw Marshall put the ball on the floor at times and did some good things and again DeMarre's just a work horse."

It's wasn't perfect, sloppy passes led to lots of turnovers. But Anderson says it's a step in the right direction. "For the most part, the guys that went out there I think they played with purpose. They played with passion. And it's tough when you've got another team coming back at you."

Players with enough purpose, to change the look of this Tiger squad. Coach Anderson says Hannah's return is going to be a game by game decision.