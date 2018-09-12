A New Place to Play

"Right now we're starting from scratch and looking for ideas," says Mike Hood, Columbia's Parks and Recreation director.

At a meeting held by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, residents shared big ideas for the massive development project just west of U.S. Highway 63 and south of Grindstone Parkway along Gans Road.

I n size and scope, the new park will be similar to Cosmo Park, which will no longer be Columbia's only regional park when this project is completed.

The Department held the meeting to hear the needs and desires of Columbia residents, interest groups, youth sports associations, and environmental groups.

"This park serves the citizens of Columbia, it's very important that the citizens have the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas about the parks with us, the parks staff," says Hood.

Some residents have reservations about the new park's location.

"The city property is adjacent to the Gans Creek Wild Area, so we think that southern end of the city park should be kept natural and wild," says Columbia resident David Bedan.

For Columbia resident Richard Shanker, the costs associated with the park's planning are a concern.

"I have real reservations about our city spending $100,000 for a consultant though to tell us what we already probably know ourselves," Shanker says.

City officials predict the planning phases will be complete in 18 months.

T he Department will hold another meeting on Monday at Rock Bridge High School at 6:30 pm.