A New Program Plans to Teach Teen Violence Prevention

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's Parks & Recreation Department and True North is starting a teen dating-violence prevention activism group called V.E.N.T, Violent Experiences Not Tolerated. Meetings will be held on Mondays, beginning April 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a campaign that educates on the issue of gender violence and empowers teens to make a difference in Columbia. Participants can join in discussion on gender stereotypes, healthy relationships, sexual harassment, bystander intervention, and more.

The meetings take place at the Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 E. Asht Street.

For more information contact Grant Bracken at 875-0503 or email gbracken@socket.net.