A new restaurant takes part in American Cancer Society's "Stick a Fork in Cancer"

HOLTS SUMMIT - The American Cancer Society's annual "Stick a Fork in Cancer" campaign welcomes a new restaurant. BluTaco joins 1851 Underground Tap & Grill and Playhouse Bistro as a part of the profit-share project. Each restaurant signs on to donate a portion of their profits to the American Cancer Society.

BluTaco is a year-old restaurant in the Holts Summit area. It wanted to participate in this year's fundraiser because its parent company, PFSBrands, works with other cancer causes in the area.

One PFS representative said even though the restaurant is young, it was important for them to give back in any way they could.

"We work with a lot of other cancer research programs in the area," said Anthony Pierce. "When Relay for Life called, we knew we wanted to work with them because it was another way to give back to the community."

The list of participating restaurants are on Callaway County's Relay for Life Facebook page. They are donating proceeds from various days throughout the week of Feb. 24-29.

Playhouse Bistro in Fulton is participating on Monday and Wednesday, 1851 Underground in Fulton is participating Tuesday through Saturday and BluTaco in Holts Summit is participating Thursday.

Callaway County Relay for Life has hosted "Stick a Fork in Cancer" since 2016. Callaway County Relay for Life will be June 12.