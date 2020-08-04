"A phenomenal trailblazer": Dr. Gus T. Ridgel's legacy continues

13 hours 10 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News
By: Alyssa Jackson, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA —Excellence, loyalty and perseverance are the principles Dr. Gus T. Ridgel lived by, according to his daughter Betty Bolden. On Saturday, he died due to health complications, but his legacy lives on.

Ridgel was a member of the original Concerned Student 1950, the first group of Black students admitted to MU. The trailblazer was admitted to the University after he won a lawsuit against MU to desegregate the school. 

“He's a phenomenal trailblazer. I mean, when we're looking at the history of the University, how it was founded in 1839, and you know, he was on the first buses to come here in 1950," MU student Caleb Sewell said. "The University, like you talk about history, and the trouble is, he came there during that time period. And then even now, we're talking about the continuous fight." 

Ridgel received a fast-tracked master’s degree in economics with honors from MU in 1951. 

“The [Mizzou] advisor laid out the course of study and it was, of course, a study for two years. And my father says, I don't have money for two years. And it was in terms of remarkable things he did. He completed a two year master's program and one year,” his daughter said. 

Ridgel did the same at Lincoln University before attending MU, completing his bachelor’s in business administration and graduating magna cum laude in three years.

“The academic part of it was not difficult for us," Bolden said. "It was the other part."

Ridgel lived alone in a two-bedroom dorm because no white student would room with him. There were restaurants and cafes off-campus that would not serve him because he was Black.

In 1987, MU established the Gus T. Ridgel Fellowship in his honor. The school named the atrium in the Lucille Bluford Residence Hall after him in 2018.

“I was honored to graduate from the University, but just more than thankful to have those people who were able to pave the way for me before that, before I was literally even born,” MU graduate student Jerome Young said.

After attending MU, Ridgel earned a doctorate in economics at the University of Wisconsin and started postdoctoral work at the University of Chicago and Duke University.

“We're going to make this place more equitable to all whether we see it during our time here at this university or not. It's really cool to just see that, you know, that fight continue, but is also very important to understand the history behind it and understand the faces behind it,” Young said.

Dr. Ridgel's daughter said COVID was one of his health complications before he died, but it is not the confirmed cause of death. 

More News

Grid
List

CPS parents plan to rally against in-person classes, CPS Board plans to address parents concerns
CPS parents plan to rally against in-person classes, CPS Board plans to address parents concerns
COLUMBIA - As school is set to resume in a few weeks, some parents are concerned with the safety of... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 4:45:00 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in Top Stories

CPS to discuss moving start of school to after Labor Day
CPS to discuss moving start of school to after Labor Day
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is considering the possibility of moving the start of school to after... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 10:46:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Several poll workers quit before primary election tomorrow
Several poll workers quit before primary election tomorrow
JEFFERSON CITY — From masks to hand sanitizer stations to new poll workers, the primary election Tuesday will look different... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 8:12:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

"A phenomenal trailblazer": Dr. Gus T. Ridgel's legacy continues
"A phenomenal trailblazer": Dr. Gus T. Ridgel's legacy continues
COLUMBIA —Excellence, loyalty and perseverance are the principles Dr. Gus T. Ridgel lived by, according to his daughter Betty Bolden.... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

CMU goes high-tech for virus prevention
CMU goes high-tech for virus prevention
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University will reopen for the fall semester — with a long list of safety protocols. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Central Pantry reduces service hours
Central Pantry reduces service hours
COLUMBIA - Central Pantry, which serves Boone County residents, is reducing its hours in order to continue serving people in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 3:58:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Columbia's Heritage Festival canceled
Columbia's Heritage Festival canceled
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Parks and Recreation department has canceled the Heritage Festival and Craft Show, according to a news... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 52,887 cases confirmed in Missouri
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 52,887 cases confirmed in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Beef prices begin to rise as beef processing plants open again
Beef prices begin to rise as beef processing plants open again
COLUMBIA - Beef prices are slowly recovering after a dip from when beef processing plants were closed due to COVD-19,... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Columbia City Manager authorizes COVID-19 aid
Columbia City Manager authorizes COVID-19 aid
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock finalized an authorization of an ordinance to bring almost $1.8 million dollars to Boone... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

No social distancing in sight at massive concert at Lake of the Ozarks
No social distancing in sight at massive concert at Lake of the Ozarks
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- The Lake of the Ozarks is trending again for the wrong reasons. Since Memorial... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT August 03, 2020 in Continuous News

Food 4 Kids summer feeding program restarts Monday
Food 4 Kids summer feeding program restarts Monday
JEFFERSON CITY - As summer school ends in the capital city, United Way of Central Missouri starts its Food 4... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 02 2020 Aug 2, 2020 Sunday, August 02, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT August 02, 2020 in News

Baby elephant dies at St. Louis zoo weeks after his birth
Baby elephant dies at St. Louis zoo weeks after his birth
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A baby elephant died several weeks after it was born at the St. Louis Zoo. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 02 2020 Aug 2, 2020 Sunday, August 02, 2020 3:37:55 PM CDT August 02, 2020 in News

Battle High School students finally walk the graduation stage
Battle High School students finally walk the graduation stage
COLUMBIA - On Sunday, Battle High School students finally got to walk across the stage. The graduations were... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 02 2020 Aug 2, 2020 Sunday, August 02, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT August 02, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 02 2020 Aug 2, 2020 Sunday, August 02, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT August 02, 2020 in Target 8

Boone County preps for Tuesday's election during COVID-19 pandemic
Boone County preps for Tuesday's election during COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - Primary election day is this Tuesday, August 4, and Boone County Government will be open for business as... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 02 2020 Aug 2, 2020 Sunday, August 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT August 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7am 59°
8am 61°
9am 64°
10am 67°