A Quiet Day in Oklahoma

Mizzou fans were few and far between amidst a sea of maroon t-shirts and Oklahoma fans.

"It's not the place to wear black and gold today unless you're really proud, and all of us are, so we're glad to be here," Mizzou fan Erika Breedlove said.

It wasn't all about the game, though. Many fans enjoyed the pregame, with tailgates and food.

"We came down to tailgate, you know, we're here to have a great time. We've been thankful for the Oklahoma fans, they've been great fans, helping us out in any matter - it's awesome," MU student Ryan Bard said.

And while Mizzou was not favored to win, fans who traveled to Norman said you have to have a little faith. They believed the team's undefeated season so far just may have been enough to keep the Sooners quiet.

No matter where you are or who you're rooting for, fans were just hoping for the best.

"We just expect a close game, you know, we're here for a good game. We think we're going to win - we're confident in Mizzou's defense and Mizzou's offense. We think we've got a good team, coming off that Nebraska win, we're ready for a big game," Bard said.

Despite a 41-31 loss, Mizzou remains 5-1 this season.