A Quiet Success

"He's quiet, he enjoys golf and he enjoys people. He's got a great sense of humor," said Roger Wilson, former Missouri Governor.Dee Sanders knows golf is all about the short game.

"Someone asked me, what is it like to putt a three footer in front of a crowd like that, and I said it's just the like missing one here but without the oooo," said Sanders.

The ooo's of a US Senior Open crowd, where Sanders made his first appearnace in a major.

"Every hole is kind of a unique experience, it was a different crowd that was there, cause you are aware of the people," said Sanders.

Some of those people inculde PGA veterans, and Sanders says he was not expecting to make a lot of noise.

"I knew realistically going in, I'm not going to stay with them for 18 holes, well I might for 18 holes, but probably not for 36 holes and obviously 72 holes there is no way I'm going to compete. And they are awfully good, they are scoring machines," said Sanders.

Despite not making the cut, Sanders' trip did not go unnoticed.

"We talked together on the phone every day and it was nice, it was fun to talk with him every night after he got finished with his practice rounds and his regular rounds to see how he was doing. It was a lot of fun to share that with him," said John Weston, former college teammate.

Sanders hit the links just one week later, back in Columbia for the Missouri Senior Tournament.

"Comes home, plays the City Senior, hooks up with a bunch of duffers and has a good time, what can you say?" said Wilson.

You could say that Sanders impact on others is a result of one thing.

"Being someone that other people would like to be around, I guess, that would sum it up as well as I can say. If I can do that, then I've been succesful," said Sanders.

A success worth talking about.