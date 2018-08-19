A Ride of Silence

Cyclists took to the roads to remember loved ones who were killed by cars while riding. They also rode to promote driver safety.

"I think its a good event, just for people to think about it, take their time, think about when there on the road, be safe. A lot of times you are riding and you don't think something is gonna happen, but you need to be aware at all times and be safe," Craig Weilbaecher, a participant, said.

Erica Breedlove, whose father was killed two years ago while riding his bicycle, hopes the ride of silence raises drivers' awareness to share the road.

"I'm not gonna be scared and I'm not gonna be run off the road and its an opportunity for cyclists to say, we'll share if you share," Breedlove said.

The ride for silence isn't just a local event, riders from around the globe will ride for cycling safety. While only five riders took part in the first ride of silence in Columbia, Breedlove knew someone else was with her.

"A ride with my dad was as good as a long talk with a good friend and so for me to be able to take this ride with my dad today, because I feel him with me everyday," Breedlove said.