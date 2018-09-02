A Rummage Sale to Benefit Muscular Dystrophy

NEW FRANKLIN - A New Franklin teenager hosted a rummage sale on Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The sale included household items, car washing, and a bake sale. This is the third annual sale and it has grown every year.

Tanneal Cheshire, who organized the event was diagnosed with a form of Muscular Dystrophy in 2004. Since then she has been actively involved with MDA. During the past two years she has been the Central Missouri Goodwill Ambassador for the MDA.

She hosted the sale in order to raise money for research and to send kids to MDA summer camps.

"We've gotten a lot of donations, so we are pretty happy about the turn out," Cheshire said.

Cheshire raised more than $400 during the sale between items sold and donations.