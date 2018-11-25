A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers

COLUMBIA- The neighborhood of Ridgefield Road and Wood Hill Road are on high alert after a series of break in's on Friday morning. Spirit Stevens, an officer at the Columbia Police Department, is assigned to the case.

"We had several car break in's and one attempted burglary, but no entry was made or damage, " said Stevens.

Dillon Falk, a resident of the neighborhood, woke up to an alert from his alarm system. The notification showed a video of a hooded man trying to break into the side of his home around 4:30 in the morning.

"When I first saw the video I was shocked. I've lived in the neighborhood over three years and haven't had any incidents or anything of that nature," Falk said.

Some neighbors had items scattered in their vehicles but did not notice anything missing. One person reported there was money stolen from their car.

"We all feel violated and angry that someone would try to force themselves into our home," Falk said.

Falk is urging his neighbors to lock their doors and upgrade their security.