A shorthanded Mizzou soccer team couldn't hold on late against Vandy

An own goal doomed Mizzou soccer on Sunday.

Columbia, MO. - A shorthanded Mizzou soccer (4-5-2, 1-1-1) team fell to Vanderbilt (10-1, 3-0) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers began the scoring in the 21st minute when Sarah Luebbert finished a three shot sequence with a header that found the back of the net. The second half was all Vanderbilt, however, as the Commodores scored on a penalty kick and an 83rd minute back breaking own goal. Both teams finished with 12 shots. Next up for Mizzou soccer is a trip to Arkansas to play the Razorbacks on Thursday.