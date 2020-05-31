A Slow Recovery At The Farm

Greg and Carol Busacker retired a couple years ago and took over a small blueberry operation from Carol's parents.

They didn't know what challenges the weather had in store for them last April.

"I would have expected a frost, but the depth of that cold front was amazing," said Greg Busacker. "One of the things I had always been concerned about with retirement was, 'what am I going to do when I wake up in the morning?' you know? I don't have to worry about that now."

The farm, sitting on lush acreage outside of Ashland, seemed like a little piece of heaven. After the record-breaking freeze, however, the Busackers' farm looked like anything but.

"The field is too big to just cover up, so we finally just gave up," said Busacker.

Last year, the Busackers harvested 4,000 pounds of blueberries. When the frost came in, these buds were frozen, and the Busackers only had 120 pounds to work with.

"The fruits, your apples, your peaches, blueberries anywhere from 90 to 100 percent crop loss in that category, and that was an unprecedented event," said Pat Guinan, MU Climatologist.

It wasn't quite what the Busackers had in mind for their golden years.

"I work a lot harder than I ever envisioned," said Greg Busacker.

"It's a lot harder work than we had anticipated," said Carol Busacker

April's spring freeze is estimated to cost $400 million in crop losses.