A small Missouri town gives back to mid-Missouri kids in a major way

BENTON CITY - A group of vendors came together in a small Missouri town on Sunday with hopes of bringing Christmas back to mid-Missouri kids.

In October burglars emptied out the Toys for Tots Christmas gift storage locker in Fulton. The event in Benton City was an effort to accumulate toy and monetary donations for Toys for Tots.

The event was coordinated by several people. Mark Brown, one of the event coordinators said even small towns can contribute in big ways.

"We know we may not be able to replace every single thing that was taken. But we can try. 25 percent of each of my sales will go directly to Toys for Tots."

The coordinators helped Santa Claus find his way to the donation drive as a surprise for the children in attendance.

Jennifer LeGesse, co-coordinator, was happy with the turnout.

"We had so many vendors eager to be a part of this that we outgrew this space. We had to turn them down. It just warms my heart that we are able to come together for this cause. The children," said LeGesse.

Brown said he will be accepting donations on behalf of Toys for Tots until Christmas day.