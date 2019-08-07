A Springfield driver charged after three die in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old Springfield man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after a crash killed three people.

Andrew Lynch is jailed with no bond after a wreck Saturday killed 41-year-old Jamin Seabert; 39-year-old Kimberly Seabert, both of Reeds Spring, and 19-year-old Braeden Seabert, of Watseka, Illinois.

Police say Lynch was drunk and had methamphetamine in his system.

Our sister station, KY3, reports the Greene County Sheriff's Office said Lynch was involved in multiple accidents before the crash that caused the three deaths.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lynch hit a vehicle at a Springfield stop light, then went through the intersection and hit the Seaberts' vehicle, which was knocked into another vehicle's path.

Lynch was treated for moderate injuries and booked in county jail Sunday. The drivers of the other two vehicles weren't injured.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott issued the following statement early Sunday afternoon:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Seabert family. We are mourning their loss while trying to unravel the motive that caused Lynch to endanger lives all over Northern Greene County," said Sheriff Arnott. "Prior to any known contact with Law enforcement, Lynch placed multiple lives in jeopardy by driving recklessly at dangerous speeds, nearly running down pedestrians, driving into head on traffic, and causing multiple crashes."