A St. Louis Mining Company Helps Fund Mining Survey Lab

ROLLA - Doe Run Co., a St. Louis-based lead mining company, donated $40,000 to help equip a new laboratory that will be used to train future mining engineers at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The donation brings the total money raised for the Mining Survey Facility to $215,000. The overall cost of the facility is $350,000. Industry gifts are paying for the project.

The Rolla school said Doe Run already employees many of its graduates. Doe Run CEO Jerry Pyatt said in a news release that educating students who will become skilled scientists and engineers is critical to sustaining the industry.