A Taxing Time

AP-MO--H&RBlock-TaxSeaso 04-12 0132 AP-MO--H&R Block-Tax Season,0135 H&R Block reports increase in tax clients during late March KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- H-and-R Block reports a five-point-four percent increase in customers for income tax preparation in the second half of March. The Kansas City-based company said today its retail offices saw one-point-seven (m) million clients from March 16th through the 31st, up three-point-four percent from late March last year. Block also says the number of customers filing their taxes with its software or online rose 17-point-four percent. For the year, the company says the total number of customers is up less than one percent but it has collected about two (b) billion in fees. That's three-point-seven percent ahead of last year. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-12-06 1809EDT
