A Transition For A Tiger

"It's been really difficult, it's been kind of a challenge. I didn't know what I was getting myself into," Wilson, a center for the MU basketball team, said.

Wilson has not played basketball in five years and now the former volleyball star has a different view, from the bench.

"With Nicole, we are getting a tremendous athlete, someone who's very seasoned when it comes to high level competition and intensity," Missouri women's basketball coach Cindy Stein said.

The 6-foot-3 post player is trying to help the Tigers down low. They were near the bottom of the Big 12 rankings in rebounding.

"From a defensive standpoint and a rebounding stand point she gives us a lot," Stein said. "We're still working on some offensive things with her but she gets better and better every week."

Wilson's former coach Wayne Kreklow knows a thing or two about basketball. He played on the 1980-81 NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

"Nic's a real competitor," Kreklow, the Missouri volleyball coach, said. "She's a good athlete for her size. It's going to take her a little time. Talking to her in preseason, she said she was struggling a little bit."

It's a challenge that's had it's share of obstacles.

"It's been a lot of getting in shape, getting my shot back and the idea of shooting a basket instead of just hitting a ball," Wilson said. "I'm here, whatever they want me to do, whatever they need me to do, i'll do it. Play two minutes in a game then I'll play my hardest in those two minutes."

And that's all a team picked to finish last in the Big 12 could ask for.