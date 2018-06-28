A Visit to New Busch Stadium

For fans making it inside the new, $365 million stadium without any problems, there were some familiar sights. The old, manual scoreboard sits on a back wall and, of course, as any good general manager will tell you, finding good relief takes time. But from the wide, open concourses with lots of room for standing and watching, to the fancy drinks and food buffets, the Cardinals' new home is quite a sight.

"I think it's great. I'm sitting in a new section. I really like the ballpark," fan Phyllis Conlin said, "and I think we're closer to the field. It's a good experience for everyone."

Inside the stadium, things are controlled to a "t." And souvenirs or the chance to build your own Fredbird are available. Everyone at the Cards' home opener liked the new Busch Stadium. But, to get a good picture of how nice this one is compared to the previous balllparks, you have to go to an expert, someone who's been to all three stadiums.

"I went to Sportsman's Park, and I've been at Busch Stadium, and I've been here," said Tom Kientzy. "I've been to all three."

Inside, fans liked what they saw and the Cardinals found a win. Outside, Davis finally found what he was looking for.

"I was looking for a brick my son and daughter and son-in-law bought me, or got me for my 50th birthday," he explained. "And, after a long search, I finally found it."

On a picture-perfect opening day of a new stadium, all's well that ends well.