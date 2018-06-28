A Year After it Fell

There is the re-building effort well underway in downtown Clinton. Though Tuesday seemed like any other day, it wasn't. On the evening of june 26th, 2006, the Clinton Elks Club building fell to the ground. Ten members were trapped inside. Nine made it out alive, but Elks Club leader tony komer didn't make it.

"Nobody will forget the impact he's had. He is survived by a wonderful family, two young boys," Clinton Mayor Gus Wetzel said. "And he serves as an inspiration, which he must do, for all of us, because he was doing something he loved, but his life was cut all too short."

Today, the town remembered the tragedy at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. The guest speaker, Kansas City Fire Chief Smokey Dyer, was on the scene that night.

"I also talked about all of the positive things that i saw that night," Dyer said. "And how the community came together."

