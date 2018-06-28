A year later, child's remains not identified
WAYNESVILLE (AP) - One year after a child's remains were found in rural southwest Missouri, an FBI evidence team will try to help identify the child.
A photographer found the remains of a child between the ages of 8 and 13 last Oct. 26 in a wooded area near Dixon in Pulaski County.
KOLR-TV reports that a forensic team in Texas examined the remains and found they belonged to a Caucasian with either Indian or Latino characteristics.
Investigators have not linked the remains to any missing persons cases.
Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long says the FBI's Evidence Response Team will be in the county this week to work with detectives. He says investigators have high hopes that more evidence will be found.
