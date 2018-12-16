AAA reports Missouri gas prices lowest in country

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - AAA says Missourians on average are paying the least for gas and prices in Kansas are the third lowest in the country.

AAA reported this week that Missouri has the least expensive gas on average at $1.93 a gallon for unleaded.

Oklahoma has second place with prices at $1.98 a gallon, and Kansas is third at $2.03.

According to AAA this is the first time prices in Missouri and Oklahoma have dropped below $2 a gallon since 2009.