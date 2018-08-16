Aaron Crow, Billy Butler Pick Up Player of the Month Honors

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, May 04 2012 May 4, 2012 Friday, May 04, 2012 9:06:00 AM CDT May 04, 2012 in Baseball

KANSAS CITY -- Billy Butler and Aaron Crow were named the Royals' Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of April by the Kansas City media.

Crow, a reliever and former Missouri baseball player, posted a 2.38 ERA and struck out 11 batters over 11 1/3 innings of work during the month. He ranked third in the AL among pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched with a batting average against of .132.

Butler led the team with a .329 batting average in April, adding team highs with five home runs and 16 RBIs. He ranked third in the American League with 11 multihit games during the season's first month.

